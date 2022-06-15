For Irpin residents who are left homeless, small town was built out of carriages, - Ukrzaliznytsya. PHOTOS

Ukrzaliznytsya opened the "Iron City" in Irpin - a complex of 5 new compartment cars for temporary accommodation of Irpin residents who were left homeless as a result of Russian aggression.

"Iron City" is five new carriages with air conditioning and sanitary facilities, a separate dining car and a car with shower facilities. There are also children's and sports grounds, a barbecue area with pavilions, and a Starlink for high-speed Internet connection. Free three meals a day is provided by the partner "Ukrzaliznytsya World Central Kitchen", - says the message.







In addition, bicycles and a library of Ukrainian publishers are provided for residents.

"Iron Town" is designed to accommodate 25 families.

