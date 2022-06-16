Romanian President Iohannis arrives in Kyiv: Russia's illegal aggression must stop. PHOTOS

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has arrived in Kyiv.

He announced this on Twitter, informs Censor.NET.

"Today in Kyiv with my European colleagues Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Mario Draghi to show our strong support and full solidarity with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and the Ukrainian people. This illegal Russian aggression must stop!" - stressed the Romanian leader.

Read more: US Stryker Battalion and NATO F-35 Detachment are deployed in Romania







