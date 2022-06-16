Zelensky's meeting with Macron, Scholz, Draghi, and Johannis ended. Ukraine has steady support of international coalition, - Ermak. PHOTO

Volodymyr Zelensky met with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Johannis.

This was announced on Telegram channel by the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, Censor.NET informs.

"Ukraine has the strong support of the international coalition," he said.

"We have handed over to the leaders a full package of sanctions against Russia, prepared by the McFaul-Ermak international group. We must increase pressure on the aggressor, work on the seventh package of sanctions with a gas embargo. Europe today with Ukraine. We will win," Ermak said.

