Zelensky on Johnson's visit: "We have common view on how to move towards Ukraine's victory". PHOTOS
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the visit of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Borys Johnson to Kyiv.
"This is Boris Johnson's second visit to Kyiv since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of our land. We have a common view on how to move towards Ukraine's victory. I am grateful for the strong support!" commented on Johnson's Green visit, Censor.NET reports.
