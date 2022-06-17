ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16462 visitors online
News Photo Ukrainian PoliticsPhoto News
12 324 52
Zelenskyi (3901) Kyiv (1670) Boris Johnson (130)

Zelensky and Johnson visited St. Michael's Monastery and exhibition of occupants' destroyed military equipment. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Ukrainian Politics Photo News

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Borys Johnson visited St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of President.

Zelensky and Johnson visited St. Michaels Monastery and exhibition of occupants destroyed military equipment 01

"Johnson expressed interest in the history of the monastery and its interior decoration. The clergy presented the British Prime Minister with an icon of Pochayiv Mother of God," the report reads.

Zelensky and Johnson visited St. Michaels Monastery and exhibition of occupants destroyed military equipment 02
Zelensky and Johnson visited St. Michaels Monastery and exhibition of occupants destroyed military equipment 03
Zelensky and Johnson visited St. Michaels Monastery and exhibition of occupants destroyed military equipment 04
Zelensky and Johnson visited St. Michaels Monastery and exhibition of occupants destroyed military equipment 05

Zelensky and Johnson also laid flowers at the Wall of Memory of the Fallen in Ukraine. A minute of silence was held in memory of the fallen heroes.

Zelensky and Johnson visited St. Michaels Monastery and exhibition of occupants destroyed military equipment 06
Zelensky and Johnson visited St. Michaels Monastery and exhibition of occupants destroyed military equipment 07
Zelensky and Johnson visited St. Michaels Monastery and exhibition of occupants destroyed military equipment 08
Zelensky and Johnson visited St. Michaels Monastery and exhibition of occupants destroyed military equipment 09

The Ukrainian President and the British Prime Minister visited an exhibition of destroyed military equipment of the Russian occupants at St. Michael's Square.

Zelensky and Johnson visited St. Michaels Monastery and exhibition of occupants destroyed military equipment 10
Zelensky and Johnson visited St. Michaels Monastery and exhibition of occupants destroyed military equipment 11
Zelensky and Johnson visited St. Michaels Monastery and exhibition of occupants destroyed military equipment 12
Zelensky and Johnson visited St. Michaels Monastery and exhibition of occupants destroyed military equipment 13
Zelensky and Johnson visited St. Michaels Monastery and exhibition of occupants destroyed military equipment 14
Zelensky and Johnson visited St. Michaels Monastery and exhibition of occupants destroyed military equipment 15

Among the exhibits are a self-propelled anti-aircraft missile system "Pantsir-S1", a T-72B3 tank, a BMD-2 fighting vehicle, a turret from BMD-4, an electronic warfare vehicle and the remains of the "Tiger" SUV. The main part of this equipment was used by the enemy during the attack on Kyiv.

Zelensky and Johnson visited St. Michaels Monastery and exhibition of occupants destroyed military equipment 16
Zelensky and Johnson visited St. Michaels Monastery and exhibition of occupants destroyed military equipment 17

The leaders of the two states talked to the Ukrainian military, who took part in the battles for the capital.

Zelensky and Johnson visited St. Michaels Monastery and exhibition of occupants destroyed military equipment 18
Zelensky and Johnson visited St. Michaels Monastery and exhibition of occupants destroyed military equipment 19

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 