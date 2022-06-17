Zelensky and Johnson visited St. Michael's Monastery and exhibition of occupants' destroyed military equipment. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Borys Johnson visited St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of President.

"Johnson expressed interest in the history of the monastery and its interior decoration. The clergy presented the British Prime Minister with an icon of Pochayiv Mother of God," the report reads.









Zelensky and Johnson also laid flowers at the Wall of Memory of the Fallen in Ukraine. A minute of silence was held in memory of the fallen heroes.









The Ukrainian President and the British Prime Minister visited an exhibition of destroyed military equipment of the Russian occupants at St. Michael's Square.













Among the exhibits are a self-propelled anti-aircraft missile system "Pantsir-S1", a T-72B3 tank, a BMD-2 fighting vehicle, a turret from BMD-4, an electronic warfare vehicle and the remains of the "Tiger" SUV. The main part of this equipment was used by the enemy during the attack on Kyiv.





The leaders of the two states talked to the Ukrainian military, who took part in the battles for the capital.



