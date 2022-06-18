During day, Donetsk police documented 17 Russian war crimes against civilians. PHOTOS

The occupiers fired on 12 settlements, killing and wounding civilians. 34 civilian buildings were destroyed, most of them residential buildings.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine in Donetsk region.

"The cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Krasnohorivka, Ocheretyne and New York, the villages of Zhelanne, Netaylove, Novoselivka Persha, Orlivka, Panteleimonivka, Komyshivka, and Nelipivka were under enemy fire.

"Air strikes were recorded, and the Russian Federation also hit the Grad, Smerch, artillery, and tanks with jet systems," the statement said.

21 residential buildings were destroyed and damaged, including three apartment buildings, a school, a house of culture, a utility company, three factories, a psychoneurological boarding school, etc.

It is noted that Avdiyivka suffered the most - Russian troops struck five blows at the housing sector and the coke plant.

The police and the Security Service of Ukraine have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

