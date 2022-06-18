For past 24hrs, 39 shellings of Luhansk region have been documented, 48 infrastructure objects have been damaged, - National Police. PHOTOS

Over the past day, police have documented 39 shellings in Luhansk region. There are dead and wounded locals.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

"As a result of the shelling, 48 infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed - apartments in high-rise buildings and private houses, territories of enterprises in the cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

In addition, Special Line 102 received 112 reports of offenses and other unrelated events.

Of which - 9 facts of illegal seizure of vehicles, two facts of collaborative activities of citizens who took positions in illegally created occupation structures, two reports of looting, "- said in a statement.

See more: Russians struck airstrikes on Sirotinomu and Borivskomu, fired at residential quarters in Lysychansk, fights proceed in Severodonetsk, - Haidai. PHOTOS









