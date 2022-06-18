25 068 35
Explosion took place in Kherson, occupiers declared "terrorist attack" of Ukrainian partisans. PHOTOS
The explosive device was attached to a tree on Senyavin Street in Kherson and detonated on an Audi car. At the wheel was the head of the colony № 90, which cooperates with the occupation authorities.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.
The driver survived. The Russian military announced a terrorist attack from Ukrainian partisans.
