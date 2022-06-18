ENG
Explosion took place in Kherson, occupiers declared "terrorist attack" of Ukrainian partisans. PHOTOS

The explosive device was attached to a tree on Senyavin Street in Kherson and detonated on an Audi car. At the wheel was the head of the colony № 90, which cooperates with the occupation authorities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The driver survived. The Russian military announced a terrorist attack from Ukrainian partisans.

Watch more: "We are already close - 10 kilometers to Kherson. Wait for us. Hold on. Everything will be Ukraine", - Ukrainian soldier wrote down address to inhabitants of occupied city. VIDEO

Read more: In Kherson, "we will beat them from two sides," - General Marchenko

