ENG
war (20360) Zelenskyi (3908) Odesa region (426) National Guard (316)

Zelensky visited bases of National Guard in Odesa region. PHOTOS

During a working trip to Odesa region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky inspected the base, samples of weapons and the shooting range of units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

Zelensky visited bases of National Guard in Odesa region 01

The President presented state awards to employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Zelensky visited bases of National Guard in Odesa region 02
Zelensky visited bases of National Guard in Odesa region 03
Zelensky visited bases of National Guard in Odesa region 04
Zelensky visited bases of National Guard in Odesa region 05
Zelensky visited bases of National Guard in Odesa region 06

"I want to thank you from the people of Ukraine, from our state, for the great work you are doing, for your heroic impeccable service. It is important that you are alive. As long as you live, there is a strong Ukrainian wall that protects our country. I wish your families good health," Zelensky said.

Zelensky visited bases of National Guard in Odesa region 07
Zelensky visited bases of National Guard in Odesa region 08

The audience observed a minute of silence in memory of the fallen soldiers.

