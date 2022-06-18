United States has sent 11 more Mi-17 helicopters to Ukraine. PHOTOS

The United States has sent a second batch of Mi-17 helicopters to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

The Mi-17 helicopters were originally intended for the Afghan army, but after the capture of the Taliban were in the United States. They were made in Russia to order in the United States, so on the boxes with screws inscriptions in Russian.









The first five Mi-17s were delivered to Ukraine in April, and another 11 helicopters were sent by C-17 aircraft.





