3 enemy missiles hit oil depot in Dnipropetrovsk region, - RMA. PHOTO

Three enemy missiles hit an oil depot in Dnepropetrovsk region. A fire broke out.

This was stated by the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"We have "arrivals" again. In the Novomoskovsk district. Three missiles destroyed an oil depot. There is a severe fire. Rescuers will tame the flames," wrote Reznichenko.

Three people were injured as a result of the shelling. They are hospitalized with burns.

