ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14270 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 197 2
Donetsk region (1906) Pavlo Kyrylenko (367)

During June 18, Russians in Donetsk region killed 1 and wounded 11 civilians - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The head of the Donetsk military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko announced the losses among the civilian population of the region on June 18.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Telegram.

Kyrylenko noted: "On June 18, the Russians killed 1 person in the Donetsk region - in Raigorodok. Another 11 people were injured.

Also in Bakhmut 1 wounded and 1 dead were registered, who were wounded in Luhansk region.

It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha. "

Read more: During day, Russia killed 4 and wounded 6 civilians in Donetsk region, - head of RMA Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

During June 18, Russians in Donetsk region killed 1 and wounded 11 civilians - RMA 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 