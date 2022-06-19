We are fighting for Severodonetsk, enemy is pressing from Popasna, - Haidai. PHOTOS

Over the past day and a half, the bodies of two men who died from Russian shelling in Lysychansk have been found. The destruction of housing in the city is increasing like an avalanche.

Censor.NET reports about it with reference to telegrams of the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haiday.

"The situation in Severodonetsk is very difficult, where the enemy in the city conducts round-the-clock air reconnaissance by drones, adjusts the fire, quickly adjusting to our changes in defense redoubts. Again, heavily shelled areas near bridges. Azot was hit twice in Severodonetsk - the destruction of the checkpoint and sewage treatment plants was recorded," the statement reads.

It is also noted that the occupiers fired on Lysychansk, Metolkine, Borivske, Bila Hora, Ustynivka, Mykolayivka, and Bilohorivka.

Air strikes were carried out near Bila Hora, Myrna Dolyna and a rocket attack near Verkhnyokamyanka.

Significant destruction in the settlements of Popasna and Hirska communities. In particular, 16 houses were damaged in Novoivanivka, nine in Mykolaivka, and six in Nyrkovo.

Our units repulsed the assault in the Toshkivka area, as well as in the Orikhove-Zolote and Pervomaisk-Zolote directions. The assault continues in the direction of Orikhove - Hirske.

At the moment, the Russians are also conducting reconnaissance battles in the direction of Nirkove - Mykolayivka. The attempt to advance in the direction of Vrubivka - Mykolayivka was stopped by the Ukrainian military.

