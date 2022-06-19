For past 24hrs 18 strikes of Russian armies on settlements of Donetsk region are documented, - National police. PHOTOS

In the Donetsk region, police have documented 18 strikes by Russian troops on settlements over the past 24 hours.

As Censor.NET reports, the National Police reports on Telegram.

"The occupiers shelled 11 settlements, killed and wounded civilians. Destroyed 36 civilian objects, the vast majority of which are residential buildings," the statement said.

The cities of Avdiivka, Vuhledar, Krasnohorivka, the villages of Diliyivka, Zorya, Karlivka, Maksymilianivka, Malynivka, Mayaki, Netaylove, and Pervomaiske were under enemy fire.

Russian troops struck from aircraft, missiles, artillery, tanks, Grad jet systems and S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems.





As a result of enemy shelling, 26 residential buildings were destroyed and damaged, six of them apartment buildings, as well as a bakery, agricultural firm, poultry farm, palace of culture, power lines, children's health camp, farm buildings and more.

Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.









