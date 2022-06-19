Australia sent four armored vehicles to Ukraine M113AS4. PHOTOS

The first four Australian armored personnel carriers M113AS4 delivered An-124. A total of 14 cars will be sent to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the website of the Ministry of Defense of Australia.

It has been noted that the Australian government's military aid package worth more than 285 million Australian dollars, includes Bushmaster armored vehicles, M777 howitzers; anti-tank weapons, ammunition, unmanned aerial vehicles and a number of personal equipment.

Read more: Australia to allocate $50.3 million to support probe into MH17 downing

Read more: Australia has started supplying Ukraine with armored vehicles, - Zelensky

Read more: Australia disappointed with Ukraine’s decision to extradite Tsemakh to Russia

Military reports that the Australian version of the M113 is an upgrade of 2007 - M113AS4.

The machine has reinforced ceramic plates armor protection, which provides protection against weapons up to 14.5 mm. The bottom of the M113AS4 also protects the crew from mines and improvised explosive devices. The armored personnel carrier also received changes in armament. M113AS4 has a turret which houses an upgraded 12.7 mm Browning M2HB-QCB machine gun.