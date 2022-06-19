4 003 12
Almost 5 tons of crops were destroyed in Odesa region as a result of fire, - USES. PHOTO
Photo
The fire broke out in the village of Bilka, Ivanivska territorial community of Odesa region.
Censor.NЕТ informs citing the pressservice of Ukrainian State Emergency Service.
"On June 18, at 2:30 a.m., the Rescue Service received a message that a fire broke out in the village of Bilka, Ivanivska Territorial Community, at Trygubova Street. Upon arrival at the scene, rescuers identified that a wooden building was on fire.
At 05:24 the fire was extinguished on the total area of 50 square meters" - says the message.
The fire destroyed a wooden outbuilding and hay in bales, approximately 150, weighing 4.5 tons, harvest of 2022.
The cause of the fire is being established. No one was killed or injured.
