Rashists struck three airstrikes around Lysychansk, in Severodonetsk fights proceed without stop, - Haidai. PHOTO

According to the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, the occupiers began to use aircraft intensively to destroy the Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on Telegram by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai.

"Fighting continues to establish full control over Severodonetsk. Fighting in the streets of the city is unstoppable. The Russians launched airstrikes on pairs of Su-25 aircraft near Bila Hora and Mirna Dolina. In addition, other settlements are constantly suffering from enemy artillery and rocket artillery, the most recent beating of Lysychansk, Sirotyn, Voronov, Borivsky, Ustynivka, Toshkivka, Orikhov, Zoloty, Mykolaivka, Belogorovka.

The Russians have not stopped shelling the already destroyed bridges leading to the regional center," the statement said.

Serhiy Haidai noted that under the constant fire of the satellite village of Severodonetsk, they burn daily.

"Once again there were arrivals at the "Skloplastyn" and the landfill of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. Large-scale destruction of this day in the Hirska Community - about 30 houses were damaged," he added.

