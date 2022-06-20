72nd brigade captured pilot - "Wagner" Fedorchuk, - Butusov. PHOTO

On June 18, soldiers of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade from the old Soviet Igla anti-aircraft missile system shot down a Su-25 attack aircraft near Svitlodarsk and captured a Russian air terrorist.

This was announced on Facebook by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.

According to him, he turned out to be Major of the Russian Air Force Andrei Vladimirovich Fedorchukov, who admitted during interrogation that he was a mercenary of the private military company Wagner and was involved in the murder of Ukrainians for a mercenary salary of 205,000 rubles a month.

During interrogation, Fedorchukov noted that the purpose of his attack was a company base of the Armed Forces. He used to fly to bomb Ukrainian cities. Fedorchukov very much hopes for an exchange - he understands that he is a mercenary and he may not be put on an exchange, and he may suffer for his crimes. The Wagnerians in Ukraine have a special account, they have an elbow in their blood, they are specialists in killing civilians.

"Interestingly, Russian aircraft have big problems with navigation. Fedorchuk had a Garmin navigator and a Pronebo smartphone to have more accurate navigation than the Russian Air Force's on-board navigation aids. Do not trust your "Glonas", everyone would use it American. I wonder how many "Garmin" are used by the Russian Armed Forces and whether the Americans can track their movements? This would be valuable data," Butusov said.

In addition, he notes that it is also important that due to the heavy losses of combat aircraft and helicopters of the Russian Armed Forces began to hire pilots, which they no longer have. Of course, the captured Wagner mercenary is an important prize. It is worth showing what terrible consequences Russian air terror leads to.

In the photo, the Russian terrorist Fedorchukov is from Vladivostok, here he is in the photo with his family, which he supports by dropping bombs on Ukrainian women and children, destroying our cities.