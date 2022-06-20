Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: consequences of racist attacks on Velyka Kostroma. PHOTO

At night the enemy struck with artillery on the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnepropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the consequences of the shelling of the settlement were published by the head of the Zelenodolsk community Dmytro Nevesely.

"Late in the evening the village of Velyka Kostromka was under fire, houses and buildings were damaged. During the night the border area of ​​the village of Velyka Kostromka was shelled. Other settlements of the community: Maryanske and Zelenodolsk - night without shelling," the statement said.

