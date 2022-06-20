ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12843 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
3 064 2
Dnipro (84) shoot out (8805)

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: consequences of racist attacks on Velyka Kostroma. PHOTO

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

At night the enemy struck with artillery on the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnepropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the consequences of the shelling of the settlement were published by the head of the Zelenodolsk community Dmytro Nevesely.

"Late in the evening the village of Velyka Kostromka was under fire, houses and buildings were damaged. During the night the border area of ​​the village of Velyka Kostromka was shelled. Other settlements of the community: Maryanske and Zelenodolsk - night without shelling," the statement said. 

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: consequences of racist attacks on Velyka Kostroma 01

Read more: Enemy fired at Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznichenko


Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: consequences of racist attacks on Velyka Kostroma 02
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: consequences of racist attacks on Velyka Kostroma 03

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 