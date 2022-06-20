ENG
Russians launched artillery strike on rural school in Zaporizhia region. PHOTOS

Last night, the enemy fired artillery at a village school in Yulivka, Zaporizhia district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

"Missiles hit the roof and walls of the room. The shock wave in the windows shattered small pieces, and some of them flew out of the window openings. Due to the rupture of missile shells, the doors and walls of the school were cut. The yard territory and the fence fence were damaged, as well as a vehicle parked in the school yard was destroyed by direct impact and fire," the statement reads.

Read more: There are no signs of attack of troops of Russian Federation in Zaporizhia, arrival of military equipment of occupiers is fixed, - secretary of City Council Kurtev

