ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12561 visitors online
News Photo World
18 845 55
Belarus (633) border (644) Poland (813)

Belarusians tried to blow up fence on border with Poland - border guards. PHOTO

Photo Censor.NET World

Belarusian border guards tried to blow up a fence on the border with Poland.

This was reported by the Polish Border Guard ServiceCensor.NET reports.

It happened near the border checkpoint in Dubych-Tserkivna. Six Belarusian soldiers "tried to blow up a fence".

It is also reported that on June 19, Polish border guards detained another batch of Belarusian illegal migrants. 21 people, including from Morocco, Senegal, and India, tried to enter Poland illegally.

Read more: Belarus is ready to resume cooperation on arms control, - Ministry of Defense of Republic of Belarus

Belarusians tried to blow up fence on border with Poland - border guards 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 