Belarusians tried to blow up fence on border with Poland - border guards. PHOTO
Photo Censor.NET World
Belarusian border guards tried to blow up a fence on the border with Poland.
This was reported by the Polish Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
It happened near the border checkpoint in Dubych-Tserkivna. Six Belarusian soldiers "tried to blow up a fence".
It is also reported that on June 19, Polish border guards detained another batch of Belarusian illegal migrants. 21 people, including from Morocco, Senegal, and India, tried to enter Poland illegally.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...