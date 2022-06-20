ENG
Russian shelling caused forest fire in Sumy region, 1 person was killed - State Border Patrol. PHOTOS

On June 20, Russian troops fired mortars, artillery and multiple rocket launchers from their own territory at the border areas of Sumy.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of State Border Patrol.

Russian shelling caused forest fire in Sumy region, 1 person was killed - State Border Patrol 01

Border guards recorded more than 110 explosions on Ukrainian territory. According to preliminary data, no human casualties were recorded.

As a result of shelling in several areas, the forest was set on fire.

Russian shelling caused forest fire in Sumy region, 1 person was killed - State Border Patrol 02
Russian shelling caused forest fire in Sumy region, 1 person was killed - State Border Patrol 03

Read more: In morning, occupiers fired artillery at Sumy region, - Zhyvytskyi

Also at noon, two enemy drones dropped four explosives on the territory of the Yunakiv community. One person was killed and another was injured.

Russian shelling caused forest fire in Sumy region, 1 person was killed - State Border Patrol 04

