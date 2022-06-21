In industrial zone of Severodonetsk fierce fights proceed, troops of Russian Federation powerfully fired on Lysychansk, assault near Sirotyny is restrained, - Haidai. PHOTO

Russian troops fired heavily at Lysychansk, the number of victims is being established, the assault near Sirotyn was restrained.

The head of the Luhansk region Serhiy Haidai reported about it in the morning on June 21, informs Censor.NET.

"The shelling lasted the night before and all yesterday. Aircraft were used. More than ten high-rise buildings, private houses, a police station building were destroyed. The body of one victim has been found so far. The wounded woman was immediately evacuated to Kramatorsk. We are determining the final number of victims, because yesterday it was almost impossible to move around the city safely," Haidai said.











Also serious damage in Hirske - 13 houses were damaged, in Novoivanovka - seven, in Vrubovka the lyceum was destroyed.

The head of the regional military administration said that fierce fighting was continuing in the Severodonetsk industrial zone: "The Russians hit the building of the first checkpoint" Azot ", fired on the territory of the brick factory, alternately opened fire near three bridges."

In addition, the enemy struck air strikes on Ustynivka, Maloryazantsevo, Belogorovka and Hirske.

Read more: There are about 300 civilians at "Azot" plant in Severodonetsk - Vereshchuk

Fighting near Nikolaevka proceeds.

Sergei Haidai added that the assault actions of the Russian army near Bila Gora and Sirotiny are currently ineffective.