The shooter of the motorized rifle brigade "Republican Guard" of the terrorist organization "DNR" was sentenced to fifteen years in prison for high treason.

As Censor.NET informs, it was reported in the Zaporozhye regional military administration.

"SSU investigators have established that a resident of Donetsk region voluntarily joined the ranks of the Republican Guard." From the beginning of the Russian aggression, under the leadership of the military command of the occupying forces of the Russian Federation, he took a direct part in hostilities against servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions. It was in the Zaporizhia direction that his military "career" ended in disgrace.

As a result of the clash, his armed forces were effectively destroyed by AFU fighters, and the "grief occupier" wandered for 5 days in the fields and forest belts of the Zaporizhia region and was eventually taken prisoner," the report said.

The militant was found guilty under Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason) and Part 2 of Art. 260 (participation in armed formation not provided by law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Measures to expose criminal activity took place under the procedural guidance of the Zaporizhia Regional Prosecutor's Office.