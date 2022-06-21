Russians continue to destroy homes of civilians in Zaporizhia region. Hulyaipole and Orikhove are under constant fire. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, the police received almost thirty reports of armed crimes against civilians by Russian servicemen.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

"The applicants report the consequences of the shelling of dwellings in the settlements of the Orikhiv and Huliaipile territorial communities. A significant number of Orekhov and Huliaipile residents have left their homes due to constant shelling. Their neighbors report daily devastation - fires from direct shelling, destroyed streets, homes, schools, shops and other non-military infrastructure.

So, representatives of the Russian army struck high-rise buildings and private houses of inhabitants of Orikhov and Malaya Tokmachka. The windows and doors of the houses were damaged, the slate roofing, the facades of the buildings were cut down, the yards, fences and outbuildings were destroyed," the statement reads.





The apartments of Orikhiv residents also suffered significant damage in the past. The enemy fired on high-rise buildings, as a result of which the facades of living quarters were deformed, balconies were demolished, and windows were broken. Cars in garages near residential areas were also severely damaged.

