The rashists fired at Luhansk region 40 times day from aircraft and artillery. There are dead and wounded, - National police. PHOTOS

The intensity of shelling of civilian and industrial infrastructure by the Russian occupation forces has not abated.

"During the past 24 hours, law enforcement officers documented 40 shellings from artillery and aircraft in the Luhansk region. 13 houses were destroyed or destroyed in Hirsky, 7 in Novoivanivka, an educational institution in Vrubivka, industrial facilities in Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, and the enemy aimed at logistics routes and livelihoods. As a result of the shelling, there are wounded and dead. Air strikes were inflicted on Ustynivka, Maloryazantsevo, Bilohorivka, and Hirske," the statement reads.









Also 7 collaborators who actively cooperated with the enemy and supported the occupying troops of the Russian Federation were exposed. 3 criminal proceedings on signs of the criminal offense provided by Art. 289 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Illegal possession of a vehicle". Police received 18 reports of missing or missing contact with relatives.

