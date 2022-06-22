ENG
More than 80 hectares of wheat have been burnt because of enemy shelling in Mykolaiv region over past 24 hours, - State Emergency Service. PHOTO

The Russians are deliberately killing civilian Ukrainians and burning our fields.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of State Emergency Service

According to rescuers, more than 80 hectares of wheat have burned as a result of Russian shelling in the Mykolaiv region in the last day alone.

"However, thanks to the work of rescuers, it was possible to prevent the fire from overturning another 215 hectares of crops. In total, during the day on June 21 in the territory of the Mykolaiv region recorded 19 fires, as a result of military action - 8," - said in the message.

