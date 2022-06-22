Photographer Levin executed by Russians after torture - "Reporters Without Borders". PHOTOS

Reporters Without Borders believes that Ukrainian journalist and photographer Max Levin and his friend soldier Oleksiy Chernyshov were deliberately executed by Russian soldiers near Kyiv, probably after interrogations and torture.

This was reported by Reporters Without Borders, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrayinska Pravda.

The organization published a report on the work of two investigators in Ukraine, who from May 24 to June 3 found out the circumstances of Levin's death. According to them, the photographer and his friend and bodyguard were executed by Russian soldiers in a forest near Kyiv, possibly after interrogations and even torture.

The bodies of Levin and Chernyshov were found on April 1 in a forest near the village of Moshchun, 20 km north of Kyiv. Two men were killed on March 13.

RSF Investigator Arno Froje and French military photojournalist Patrick Chauvel, who worked with Levin in the Donbas in late February, spent more than a week gathering evidence and clues in Ukraine about the circumstances of Levin's death.

They concluded that Levin and Chernyshov had been executed in cold blood. Based on the information and evidence they gathered, RSF investigators were able to reconstruct the events.

On March 10, Levin lost his drone in a forest near Moshchun trying to obtain footage of Russia's military invasion of the area.

When he returned to these forests three days later, the Russians already occupied part of the forest. The area was hostile, but Levin wanted to return his drone because he was convinced that the last pictures he had taken were very important. He did not succeed.

RSF representatives arrived in Ukraine on May 24, almost two months after the de-occupation. However, the area was still dangerous: the Russians left traps and explosives. The smell of burning is still felt in the village, the ground is strewn with fragments of armoured vehicles, half of the houses are destroyed, a few residents are injured.

Accompanied by Ukrainian security forces, the RSF was able to determine the crime scene. The charred Ford Maverick Levin was still there.

RSF specialists found several bullets at the scene, as well as documents proving Chernyshov's identity, and found 14 bullets in his car.

Several items with possible DNA traces, indicating the presence of Russian soldiers very close to the scene of the killings of Levin and Chernyshov, were also identified by the RSF, and some were seized.

In the last phase of the RSF-initiated search, metal detectors found a bullet that probably hit Levin.

Reporters Without Borders was unable to answer all the questions they were interested in but made two hypotheses about how events might unfold. The organization hopes that one day the evidence will lead to the identification of those who committed this double murder.

RSF Secretary-General Christophe Deloir said that "analysis of crime scene photographs and seized evidence clearly indicates the execution, which may have been preceded by interrogation or even torture."

He added that Max Levin and his friend paid with their lives for fighting for reliable information, so RSF will fight to identify and find those who executed them.

Representatives of the RSF were received by the Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine, the Head of the Department for Investigation of Crimes against the Media and the Head of the Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Arnaud Frogge was officially questioned by the SBU as a witness in Kyiv on June 1. The RSF handed over nine pieces of evidence gathered on the ground and a flash drive with dozens of photos from the crime scene taken by Patrick Shovel.