During day, Russians fired on 14 settlements in Donetsk region. There are dead, - National police. PHOTO

The Russians struck with S-300 anti-aircraft missile missiles, Smerch, Hrad, Urahan jet systems, artillery, and tanks. There are civilians killed and wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

"Toretsk, Slovyansk, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Illinivka, Berestok, Ocheretyne, Georgiyivka, Shcherbynivka, Ivanivka, Pryshib, Zaytseve were under enemy fire.

Twenty-five civilian buildings were destroyed and damaged - 18 residential buildings, including two apartment buildings, an agricultural warehouse, a utility company, a mobile operator's station, etc. The police and the Security Service of Ukraine have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the statement reads.
























