ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
10615 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine
2 161 2
shoot out (8656) police forces (1256) Donetsk region (1879)

During day, Russians fired on 14 settlements in Donetsk region. There are dead, - National police. PHOTO

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The Russians struck with S-300 anti-aircraft missile missiles, Smerch, Hrad, Urahan jet systems, artillery, and tanks. There are civilians killed and wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

During day, Russians fired on 14 settlements in Donetsk region. There are dead, - National police 01

"Toretsk, Slovyansk, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Illinivka, Berestok, Ocheretyne, Georgiyivka, Shcherbynivka, Ivanivka, Pryshib, Zaytseve were under enemy fire.

See more: The rashists fired at Luhansk region 40 times day from aircraft and artillery. There are dead and wounded, - National police. PHOTOS

Twenty-five civilian buildings were destroyed and damaged - 18 residential buildings, including two apartment buildings, an agricultural warehouse, a utility company, a mobile operator's station, etc. The police and the Security Service of Ukraine have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the statement reads.


During day, Russians fired on 14 settlements in Donetsk region. There are dead, - National police 02
During day, Russians fired on 14 settlements in Donetsk region. There are dead, - National police 03
During day, Russians fired on 14 settlements in Donetsk region. There are dead, - National police 04
During day, Russians fired on 14 settlements in Donetsk region. There are dead, - National police 05
During day, Russians fired on 14 settlements in Donetsk region. There are dead, - National police 06
During day, Russians fired on 14 settlements in Donetsk region. There are dead, - National police 07
During day, Russians fired on 14 settlements in Donetsk region. There are dead, - National police 08
During day, Russians fired on 14 settlements in Donetsk region. There are dead, - National police 09
During day, Russians fired on 14 settlements in Donetsk region. There are dead, - National police 10
During day, Russians fired on 14 settlements in Donetsk region. There are dead, - National police 11
During day, Russians fired on 14 settlements in Donetsk region. There are dead, - National police 12

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 