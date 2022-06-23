Fighters of 10th separate mountain assault brigade destroyed Russian reconnaissance drone. PHOTO
Fighters of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian reconnaissance drone.
The crew reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.
"Another Orlan has arrived. Today the reconnaissance did not seem very successful for the orcs. The" high-tech "drone of the Russian army ended its flight ahead of schedule. The photos show that the tank in this miracle of progress is made of an ordinary bottle and closed with a plastic stopper. What do you think, Elon Musk? "- the message reads.
