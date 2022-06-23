ENG
Kharkiv region was shelled with shells that could explode within 40 hours. PHOTO

The Russians used cumulative fragmentation warheads with a self-destruct mechanism during the shelling of the village of Slatine.

This was reported in the Dergachiv territorial community, informs Censor.NET.

"These are very dangerous shells that can explode at any moment within 40 hours," the statement said.

The community reminded that it is forbidden to pick up ammunition and suspicious objects, they cannot even be approached.

"Immediately inform the SES, the Ministry of Internal Affairs or the Armed Forces by calling 101, 102, 112, 0 800 507 028," the community urged.

Read more: During June 22 as result of enemy attacks in Kharkiv region 7 civilians were lost, - Synehubiv

