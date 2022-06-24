ENG
Gunners of 81st Assault Brigade destroyed Urahan MLRS and occupiers' Armored Repair and Evacuation Vehicle. PHOTO

The artillery fire of the 81st separate airmobile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed one unit of the 220 mm BM-27 "Urahan" volley fire rocket system and an armored repair and evacuation vehicle of the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces.


