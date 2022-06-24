In hero city of Bucha, temporary modular town with 352 seats was opened. PHOTO

On June 24, the Head of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland, Minister Michał Dworczyk, and the Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, Oleksiy Chernyshov, opened a temporary modular town in the hero city of Bucha, Kyiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development.

"Today we are opening a temporary town for 352 people in the hero city of Bucha. People who have lost their homes will live here. In particular, teachers whose homes were destroyed both in Bucha and in the surrounding settlements and who work in local school. This placement is temporary - now the Government, regional and local authorities are actively working on long-term options for housing and restoration of damaged housing, "- said Alexei Chernyshov.

According to the Minister, a total of 704 people are planned to be accommodated in modular towns in Bucha at three locations.







"This town has 88 living rooms, dining rooms, children's rooms, women's and men's toilets and showers. This option, which we started implementing together with the Government of Poland, has already proven its convenience and optimal comfort," said the head of the Ministry of Regional Development.