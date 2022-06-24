ENG
In Russia last night tried to set fire to two military registration and enlistment offices. PHOTOS

In Perm and Belgorod at night, unknown individuals tried to set fire to military commissariats.

The Russian edition Baza reports about it, Censor.NET informs.

In Belgorod, at about 3 am, an unknown person smashed the window of a military registration and enlistment office and threw two bottles of incendiary mixture. The table in one of the offices was occupied. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Another attack took place in Perm. They wanted to set fire to the military registration and enlistment office in the Kirov district of the city. Four bottles with incendiary mixture were found on the spot, two broke, two remained intact, no fire broke out.

In both cases, the attackers managed to escape, they are wanted by police.

Watch more: Another military enlistment office was on fire in Russia, now near Moscow. VIDEO&PHOTOS

