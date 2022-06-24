Near border with Belarus in Volyn a complete ban on visiting forests was introduced - RMA. MAP

A ban on visiting forests is being introduced in the Volyn region near the state border with Belarus.

This was announced by the head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration Yuriy Pohulyayko on Telegram, Censor.NЕТ reports.

"The staff of Volyn Territoral Defense brigade, together with other parts of the defense forces of our region, fully control the situation in their area of responsibility along the Belarusian border.

In this regard, in the north of Volyn region in the areas of tasks of the defense forces, the operational situation forces to impose a strict ban on visiting the forests by citizens.

The conditional line to the north of which there is a strict ban on visiting forests by citizens, runs through the settlements of Kamin-Kashirsky and Kovel districts.

Kamin-Kashirsky: Gorodok, Olenyne, Guta-Borovenska, Politsa, Guta-Kaminska, Kamin-Kashirsky, Rakiv Lis, Podrichchya.

Kovelsky: Velymche, Zamshany, Teklya, Chevel, Zalyuttya, Smolyari, Sukachi, Zabolottya, Nudyzhe, Zhorany, Zaozerne, Gupaly, Zabuzhya", he said.

The head of RMA published the related map.