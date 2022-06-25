During day, racists fired on 13 settlements in Donetsk region. There are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

Police documented 20 enemy strikes. Twenty-five civilian objects were destroyed - 22 houses, a railway substation, a production shop and a car.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

The Russians fired on the cities of Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Ukrainsk, Toretsk, the towns of Grodivka and New York, and the villages of Karlivka, Bogdanovka, Pervomaiske, Pivdenne, and Khromove. The enemy inflicted air strikes, fired S-300 missiles, Grad, Urahan multiple rocket launchers, artillery, and tanks.

Police officers worked at the sites of the shelling, seizing evidence of Russian war crimes.

