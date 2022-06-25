ENG
Consequences of Russian helicopter attack on Krasnopilska community in Sumy region. PHOTOS

On June 25, Krasnopilske community, Sumy region was shelled from Russian helicopters, damaging civilian infrastructure. Two munitions were dropped from the drone.

This was reported by the head of Sumy RMA Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Censor.NЕТ informs.  

"Krasnopilske community: at noon, two Russian helicopters, without flying into the territory of Ukraine, fired 6 missiles at one of the villages. As a result, the civilian infrastructure was destroyed and damaged: hospital, house of culture, library, school.

The enemy also dropped two munitions on the territory of the community from a drone. In all cases, fortunately, there were no casualties", Zhyvytskyi said.

After 20 hours, the Russians opened artillery fire from their territory, 3 hitswere recorded in the Middle Buddha community. Information about the victims and the destruction is being clarified.

