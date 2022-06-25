ENG
Leaflets which say "Gas towers are just the beginning" appeared in occupied Crimea. PHOTO

In the occupied Crimea, unknown people are distributing leaflets depicting the Crimean bridge and the words "Gas towers are just the beginning."

Censor.NЕТ reports citing Кrym.Realities.

The largest number of such posters was seen in the cities of Alushta, Simferopol and Kerch.

As reported, on June 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine,  struck at drilling rigs appropriated by Russia "Chornomornaftogaz ", which are also called "towers of Boyko".

