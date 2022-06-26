Rescuers pulled injured woman out of rubble in Shevchenko district of Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

"As of 10:30 a.m., an injured woman was released from the rubble in a nine-story apartment building and handed over to the ambulance crew," the statement said.

