Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the morning of June 26, the Russian occupiers fired rockets at Kyiv. One person was killed as a result of being hit by a house in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

This was reported by the correspondent of Censor.NET.

We will remind, on June 26 the Russian occupiers fired at the 9-storeyed house in Kyiv.

It is known that 1 person died, and 4 - were hospitalized.

Read more: Missile strike in Cherkasy region: two arrivals near regional center, 1 dead, 5 injured. Infrastructure damaged

Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 01
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 02
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 03
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 04
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 05
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 06
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 07
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 08
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 09
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 10
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 11
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 12
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 13
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 14
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 15
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 16
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 17
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 18
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 19
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 20
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 21
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 22
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 23
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 24
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 25
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 26
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 27
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 28
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 29
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 30
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 31
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 32
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 33
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 34
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 35
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 36
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 37
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 38
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 39
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 40
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 41
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 42
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 43
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 44
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 45
Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv 46

Photo: Oleg Bogachuk, CensorNET.

