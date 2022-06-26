Consequences of missile strike by rashists in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET Kyiv News War in Ukraine
On the morning of June 26, the Russian occupiers fired rockets at Kyiv. One person was killed as a result of being hit by a house in the Shevchenkivskyi district.
This was reported by the correspondent of Censor.NET.
We will remind, on June 26 the Russian occupiers fired at the 9-storeyed house in Kyiv.
It is known that 1 person died, and 4 - were hospitalized.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...