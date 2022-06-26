ENG
7-year-old girl in Okhmatdyt was wounded in Russian shelling of Kyiv. She was operated. PHOTOS

A 7-year-old wounded girl is being treated at Okhmatdyt

According to Censor.NET, the girl's condition was reported at the Okhmatdyt National Children's Hospital. 

"The child was injured in a rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv. Rescuers pulled the child out from under the rubble and took him to NDSL "Okhmatdyt". The girl arrived at the hospital conscious. Okhmatdyt's specialists found numerous wounds, bruises, and abrasions in the child. The girl was provided with highly qualified medical care. The child was operated on, now she is in stable condition. Her life is not in danger," the statement said.

Read more: As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 339 children were killed and more than 613 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

