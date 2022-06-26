ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13048 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
43 692 82
Russian Army (6185) liquidation (1130)

Soldiers of Armed Forces liquidated Lt. Col. Kuvshinov of Russian Marines. PHOTO

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated Lieutenant Colonel of the 336th Separate Brigade of the Marines of the Russian Army Oleksandr Kuvshinov.

According to Censor.NEТ, this was reported by Necro Mance, citing Russian sources.

He noted: "Lieutenant Colonel 336th Commander Alexander Leonidovich Kuvshinov demilitarized in Ukraine under unclear circumstances".

See more: Armed Forces liquidated well-known "Wagnerian" Orlov, known under pseudonym Mazaev. PHOTOS

Soldiers of Armed Forces liquidated Lt. Col. Kuvshinov of Russian Marines 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 