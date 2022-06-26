Soldiers of Armed Forces liquidated Lt. Col. Kuvshinov of Russian Marines. PHOTO

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated Lieutenant Colonel of the 336th Separate Brigade of the Marines of the Russian Army Oleksandr Kuvshinov.

According to Censor.NEТ, this was reported by Necro Mance, citing Russian sources.

He noted: "Lieutenant Colonel 336th Commander Alexander Leonidovich Kuvshinov demilitarized in Ukraine under unclear circumstances".

See more: Armed Forces liquidated well-known "Wagnerian" Orlov, known under pseudonym Mazaev. PHOTOS





