Paul McCartney took the stage at Glastonbury Festival with Ukrainian flag. PHOTOS

The famous singer, one of the leaders of the Beatles, Paul McCartney, showed his solidarity with Ukraine, appearing on the stage of the world-famous British festival "Glastonbury" with the Ukrainian flag.

"For soldiers, for people in Ukraine and around the world, when your big stars support and understand you, it shows that the truth is on your side," says Marko Galanevich of the DakhaBrakha folk quartet. "It inspires us to hold on."

The Kalush Orchestra, which represented Ukraine at Eurovision 2022 and won the competition, also thanked the star for his support.

"A lot of people watch their idols and listen to them, so when superstars like him express their support for Ukraine, they really help us advance our cause," said frontman Oleg Psyuk.

Both bands performed at the festival this weekend, telling the world about their country's resistance and gaining fans along the way.

