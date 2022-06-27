Mariupol residents hunt pigeons so as not to starve to death - media. PHOTOS

Residents of Mariupol, occupied by the Russian army, are forced to set traps for pigeons in the streets so as not to starve to death.

This was reported by Zn.ua, as Censor.NET informs.

"Residents of the city are catastrophically short of food. It has come to the point that they are forced to set traps for pigeons in the streets in order not to die of starvation," the statement said.

Trap for pigeons in occupied Mariupol

Journalists note that people are forced to cook over a campfire and then store bushes in the porches. When he is not there, wooden furniture and books are used.

There are a lot of broken cars in the yards. Their owners leave notes stating that the owner of the car is in the city so that it is not stolen or taken to a landfill.

The only option for most Mariupol residents to take a shower is a public shower. Or as the occupiers call this place: "Washing point".



