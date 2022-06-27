ENG
Every Russian missile is argument in our negotiations with our partners, Zelensky. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that the occupiers' missile strikes would not break the spirit of Ukrainians.

He reported about it on Telegram, as informed by Censor.NET.

"This is not us, but we will press. No Russian missiles, no strikes can break the spirit of Ukrainians. And each of their missiles is an argument in our negotiations with partners," the head of state stressed.

