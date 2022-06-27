ENG
war (20262) leaflets (7) Luhansk region (1199) occupation (1575) partisans (69)

"Occupier, only death awaits you", - partisans pasted leaflets in Luhansk region. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The guerrillas put up patriotic leaflets in occupied Novopskov in the Luhansk region.

Relevant photos were published by Luhansk RMACensor.NET reports.

"Partisans of Luhansk region reminded the occupiers and collaborators in the glorious city of Novopskov that only death awaits them on Ukrainian soil !!! Luhansk region does not give up! Our compatriots are resisting the enemy and waiting for the liberation of Luhansk region. Novopskov is Ukraine!" posts.

