Occupiers struck at Chuguev. There are dead, - National police. PHOTO
On June 26, at about 8:30 p.m., the Russian occupiers fired on the city of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police.
"As a result of the shelling, a private house and outbuildings were partially destroyed. There are dead and wounded. Police have gathered evidence and documented Russian war crimes," the statement said.
