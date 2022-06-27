ENG
Occupiers struck at Chuguev. There are dead, - National police. PHOTO

War in Ukraine

On June 26, at about 8:30 p.m., the Russian occupiers fired on the city of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police.

"As a result of the shelling, a private house and outbuildings were partially destroyed. There are dead and wounded. Police have gathered evidence and documented Russian war crimes," the statement said.

