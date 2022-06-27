As of 20:50 it is known about 11 dead and 59 injured in Kremenchuk - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

On June 27 at 3:50 p.m. in Kremenchuk, rocket fire struck a one-story shopping center building with subsequent combustion. As of 8:50 p.m., the fire in the shopping center building in Kremenchuk continues to be extinguished.

This was stated by рress service of State Emergency Service, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The bodies of 10 dead were found at the scene of the fire, 59 people went to medical institutions, 25 of whom were hospitalized (1 person died in hospital).

A total of 11 people died. Information is being clarified.

At the site involved 383 people, 57 vehicles, of them from the State Emergency Service 326 people (including 4 psychologists), 41 vehicles, fire train Ukrzaliznytsia, PE 20 people 5 vehicles, SMP 27 people 9 vehicles and CE "Blagoustriy" 10 people 2 vehicles.

At the place works the Minister of Internal Affairs and mobile State Emergency Situations Ministry Task Force headed by the Head of the Service.

In addition sent 90 people and 20 units of equipment (MRTS SHR (Kyiv), Headquarters of MES Cherkassy, Kirovograd regions and MOG MES Ukraine) ", - stated in the message.

















