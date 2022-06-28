Russians storm Lysychansk and try to take control of Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway, - Haidai. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Luhansk region is becoming a complete ruin. Due to the constant shelling of the occupiers, the damage to the settlements is catastrophic. Lysychansk holds the defense.

As informs Censor.NET, the chairman of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergey Haidai reported about it in the morning report.

"The enemy was advancing in the direction of Vovchoyarivka - Verkhnokamyanka had partial success, began to consolidate south of the Lysychansk oil refinery. To distract the efforts of our troops, led an offensive in the direction of Pidlisne - Lysychansk, had no success, and retreated.

Now the enemy is storming in the direction of Vovchoyarivka - the southern outskirts of the Lysychansk refinery, the fighting continues. Mortar and artillery shelling of Lysychansk and Verkhnokamyanka was recorded. Mykolayivka was hit by air strikes," the statement reads.

It is noted that the racists were again building on three already destroyed bridges leading to the occupied Severodonetsk, along the city's industrial zone: they hit "Skloplastyk" and a brick factory again.

"Yesterday, the Russians deliberately opened fire on a crowd of foxes who had gathered to collect water from a tanker. Eight people were killed and 21 people were injured in hospitals.

The city itself has been destroyed by the Russians for the last 24 hours, the destruction is terrible: the food market was on fire, all the bridges leading to the city, including pedestrian ones, were shelled, houses, a factory, pumping stations, and a car tunnel were damaged," Haidai said.















