25 Russian strikes per day. Occupiers hit Donetsk region with SAM missiles "S-300", "Grad" and "Urahan", - National Police. VIDEO&PHOTOS

During the day, the Russians fired on 12 settlements, killing and wounding civilians. Thirty houses and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed. Police seized evidence of Russian crimes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the website of the National Police.

"The enemy targeted the towns of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Slovyansk, Toretsk, Krasnohorivka, Selidove, Ocheretyne, the villages of Lastochkyne, Netaylove, Opytne, and Pervomaiske. A total of 25 Russian strikes were recorded. The occupiers also used incendiary shells.

46 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - citizens' houses, a bus station, two mines, a coke plant, administrative buildings, a railway, power lines, warehouses, a stable, and a garage cooperative," the statement reads.

